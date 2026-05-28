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Arunachal launches digital teacher transfer system to ensure transparency

Arunachal launches digital teacher transfer system to ensure transparency

Published on: May 28, 2026 12:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, The Arunachal Pradesh government has launched a digitised teacher transfer and posting system to ensure transparency in the process, balanced deployment and stricter monitoring of attendance in schools.

Arunachal launches digital teacher transfer system to ensure transparency

Announcing the rollout of the Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Transfer and Posting Policy Act on Wednesday, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak said the reform is being implemented under the government's 'Reach to Teach' initiative to improve staffing in remote and underserved regions.

A key feature of the new system is the Teacher Registry Portal, an online database that will digitally manage transfer applications, service records and posting histories of teachers.

Tak said that 16,068 teachers, accounting for nearly 97.4 per cent of the state's teaching workforce, along with 107 ministerial staffers, have already enrolled on the portal.

He added that the portal would maintain comprehensive records of teachers, including their transfer history, classroom performance, students' academic results and medical details, enabling the department to strengthen accountability and reduce irregularities in the education sector.

The Teacher Registry Portal is expected to become fully functional by the first week of July this year, while the transfer system will be implemented in phases before becoming fully operational by May next year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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