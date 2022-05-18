Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AHSEC Class 11 final exams suspended in view of Assam floods

Assam HS first year final exam conducted by AHSEC has been partially suspended in view of the flood situation in the state.
In view of the flood situation in the state, Assam Class 11 final exam has been partially suspended (ANI photo)(ANI)
Updated on May 18, 2022 08:54 AM IST
PTI | , Guwahati

The Higher Secondary first year (class 11) examinations in Assam starting from Wednesday have been suspended partially due to floods and extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the last few days.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSCE), which conducts the exams, in a notification issued on Tuesday informed all the heads of the institutions under it that the Higher Secondary first year examinations to be held till Saturday are suspended until further order.

The exams that were scheduled to be completed on June 1 have been suspended due to "prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state".

However, in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, all examinations till June 1 are suspended until further order due to disruption of surface communication, AHSCE Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur said in the notification.

Around two lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state after landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links, an official bulletin had said on Monday.

Surface links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained snapped on Tuesday. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
