The Assam Government on Friday issued new guidelines, including school hours, for safeguarding students health amid the heatwave-like situation in the state. Assam Govt issues guidelines for safeguarding students health amid heatwave

In an order issued by the Kamrup (Metro) District Elementary Education Officer said, "In consultation with the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, this is to inform all principal/headmaster/headteacher of private/state government/central government schools functioning under Kamrup Metro district that due to the ongoing heatwave in the district, the guidelines should be strictly followed by schools in order to avoid the ill-effects of the heatwave until further notice."

The order stated that the school hours may start at 7.30 am and get over before or at 12.30 noon.

"All heads of the institutions should ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms. The school should ensure that students drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facilities inside the school. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated," it stated.

"In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged," the order said.

The order will come into force with effect from September 21.

Apart from Kamrup (Metro) district, a few other districts also issued some new guidelines for school hours amid the heatwave-like situation. (ANI)