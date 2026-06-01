Thiruvananthapuram, Brightly painted classrooms, paper flower-lined entrances, and the chatter of children returning after weeks away marked the reopening of schools across Kerala on Monday as the state began a new academic year with renewed enthusiasm.

Bells ring, classrooms bloom as Kerala ushers in new academic year

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After the summer break, school campuses that had remained largely silent for nearly two months came alive once again, with students streaming through school gates carrying new bags, textbooks and expectations for the year ahead.

Teachers and school authorities in many institutions organised welcoming ceremonies, greeting young learners with flowers, sweets, paper crowns and cheerful activities aimed at making their introduction to school a pleasant experience.

According to official figures, more than 42 lakh students attended classes across the state, including over three lakh children who joined Class 1.

In several schools, primary classrooms underwent a visual makeover ahead of reopening day.

Walls adorned with colourful illustrations, storybook characters and nature-inspired themes created a playful setting designed to help children feel at ease in their new surroundings.

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{{^usCountry}} The state-level inauguration of the academic year was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state-level inauguration of the academic year was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom here. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who launched the state-level Praveshanotsavam at the school, said the state government would establish Centres of Excellence modelled on leading international institutions to provide students with education of global standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who launched the state-level Praveshanotsavam at the school, said the state government would establish Centres of Excellence modelled on leading international institutions to provide students with education of global standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said Kerala must equip its students to thrive in an era marked by "knowledge explosion" and technological advancements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Kerala must equip its students to thrive in an era marked by "knowledge explosion" and technological advancements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing students, teachers and parents, he said one of the biggest challenges today was to constantly update oneself with the latest developments across fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing students, teachers and parents, he said one of the biggest challenges today was to constantly update oneself with the latest developments across fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister, who received a warm welcome from students and teachers at the venue, urged parents and educators to identify and nurture the talents and abilities of children from an early age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister, who received a warm welcome from students and teachers at the venue, urged parents and educators to identify and nurture the talents and abilities of children from an early age. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the government envisioned creating educational institutions that would attract students even from outside the country as well.

Satheesan also announced that Centres of Scientific Temper would be launched in the name of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with the objective of promoting scientific thinking among students.

Expressing concern over the growing drug menace, he called upon students to take a firm stand against narcotics and stay away from substance abuse.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen, who presided over the function, said the government had ensured the timely distribution of textbooks despite assuming office only two weeks ago.

He said the school education sector would be strengthened through periodic reforms and updates to ensure that students in the state remain competitive at the global level.

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According to the minister, the new government is committed to improving the quality of public education and adapting the system to meet emerging educational challenges and international standards.

For many first-time entrants, the school opening day was an emotional one.

Some children clung to their parents and broke into tears as they stepped into classrooms, while teachers welcomed them with paper crowns and colourful balloons.

While several children wore bright smiles, others took a little longer to settle into their new surroundings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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