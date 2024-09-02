BITS Pilani appoints Professor Souri Banerjee as new director for Dubai campus, details here

BITS Pilani has appointed Prof Souri Banerjee as the institution’s New Director for its Dubai campus. Prof Souri Banerjee appointed new director of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.

Prof Banerjee assumed his new role in August 2024 and will be serving as the Director of the BITS Pilani, Dubai campus for the next 5 years, replacing Prof Srinivasan Madapusi who has served as the director since July 2021.

A press release issued by the BITS Pilani, Prof Banerjee began his professional journey at BITS Pilani in 2024 from the Pilani campus.

He was appointed the founding Department Head of Physics at the Hyderabad campus in 2008. Following this, Prof Banerjee took on the role of Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs in 2013 and later became Dean of Faculty Affairs in 2018.

Professor Banerjee has had a prolific career serving in a range of postdoctoral positions at the University of Electro-Communications and the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan.

He was a Visiting Professor at the University of Electro-Communications. Not just this, he also served as a Research Scientist at the Central Research Laboratory, HITACHI, Tokyo.

Prof Banerjee was awarded a Ph.D. in Condensed Matter Physics from the Indian Association for Cultivation of Science, Kolkata in 1997.

Meanwhile, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, the Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, welcomed Prof Banerjee for his new assignment and wished him success. He said, “I am confident that his leadership and expertise will be instrumental in further enhancing our academic programs and research initiatives.

Prof Rao also expressed his gratitude to Prof Srinivasan Madapusi who he said has had a successful tenure.