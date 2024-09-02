 IIT JAM 2025 registration from tomorrow on jam2025.iitd.ac.in, details here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT JAM 2025 registration from tomorrow on jam2025.iitd.ac.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2024 06:53 PM IST

JAM 2025 Registration: Eligible candidates can apply for the test on jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

JAM 2025 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will begin the online application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2025 tomorrow, September 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2025 registration begins tomorrow on jam2025.iitd.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
IIT JAM 2025 registration begins tomorrow on jam2025.iitd.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: IIT JAM 2025 Exam: IIT Delhi to conduct exam on February 2, check official website

The entrance test will be held on February 2. Check the important dates below-

Last date to apply: October 11

Last date to change exam city/test paper/category/gender: November 18

Uploading of OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20

Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30

Availability of admit card: Early January 2025

Exam date: February 2 (Sunday)

Result announcement: March 19

Availability of scorecards: March 25

Portel for admission opens: April 2

Availability of scorecards: March 25

Portal opens for admission: April 2

Also read: IIT Delhi JAM 2025 registration window set to open from September 3, check complete schedule and details here

JAM 2025 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test for seven papers – Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

There is no age limit to appear in the examination.

IIT JAM 2025 Exam: How to apply

Go to jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the JAM 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and submit.

Once done, login to your account.

Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The application fee for JAM 2025 is 900 for one and 1250 for two papers for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates.

For all others, the application fee is 1,800 for one and 2,500 for two papers.

Qualifying in JAM 2025 marks a candidate eligible for admission to postgraduate courses at participating institutions. Check the official website for further details.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM 2025 registration from tomorrow on jam2025.iitd.ac.in, details here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On