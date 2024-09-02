IIT JAM 2025 registration from tomorrow on jam2025.iitd.ac.in, details here

JAM 2025 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will begin the online application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2025 tomorrow, September 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM 2025 registration begins tomorrow on jam2025.iitd.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test will be held on February 2. Check the important dates below-

Last date to apply: October 11

Last date to change exam city/test paper/category/gender: November 18

Uploading of OBC-NCL/EWS certificate: November 20

Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance: December 30

Availability of admit card: Early January 2025

Exam date: February 2 (Sunday)

Result announcement: March 19

Availability of scorecards: March 25

Availability of scorecards: March 25

Portal opens for admission: April 2

JAM 2025 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test for seven papers – Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

There is no age limit to appear in the examination.

IIT JAM 2025 Exam: How to apply

Go to jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the JAM 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and submit.

Once done, login to your account.

Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The application fee for JAM 2025 is ₹900 for one and ₹1250 for two papers for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates.

For all others, the application fee is ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.

Qualifying in JAM 2025 marks a candidate eligible for admission to postgraduate courses at participating institutions. Check the official website for further details.