Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi
IIM Lucknow introduces Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology, aims to nurture 100 startups across UP

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 02, 2024 08:17 PM IST

The CoE BT facility will create and nurture 100 startups in the blockchain domain over the next five years. Read details below.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow’s Enterprise Incubation Centre has introduced a Centre of Excellence in Blockchain Technology (CoE-BT), an initiative supported by the Government of Uttar Pradesh under its StartInUP Policy.

In line with the CoE-BT initiative, the Enterprise Incubation Centre will partner with Microsoft India to establish three outreach centers across Uttar Pradesh to promote and nurture blockchain-based innovation. (File image)
In line with the CoE-BT initiative, the Enterprise Incubation Centre will partner with Microsoft India to establish three outreach centers across Uttar Pradesh to promote and nurture blockchain-based innovation. (File image)

The new facility is aimed at creating and nurturing 100 startups in the blockchain domain over the next five years, thereby fostering innovation and entrepreneurship throughout Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative comes in line with the state government's objective to enhance e-governance by ensuring trust, transparency, and reliability across various sectors as use cases, informed a press release issued by IIM Lucknow.

As part of the CoE-BT initiative, the Enterprise Incubation Centre will partner with Microsoft India to establish three outreach centers across Uttar Pradesh to promote and nurture blockchain-based innovation, the release informed.

The proposed centres will be located at Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Greater Noida/Meerut.

Notably, the IIML EIC will lead the training and onboarding of startups, and provide full support that includes mentorship from over 50 industry and academic experts, industry connections, VC funding, and specialized training programs for students and aspiring entrepreneurs across various sectors with Blockchain-based applications.

Prof Ashish Dubey, Faculty-in-charge of IIML-EIC said that the collaboration with Microsoft under CoE BT helps in identifying new opportunities for innovations and support new technologies to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving field of blockchain.

Exam and College Guide
