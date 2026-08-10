BITS Pilani's K K Birla Goa Campus has conferred degrees to 1109 graduates at Convocation 2026. The graduating cohort comprised 674 First Degree, 257 Dual Degree, 121 Higher Degree (M.E.), and 57 PhD students.

BITS Pilani Goa Campus Convocation 2026: 1109 graduates receive degrees, Shamit Khetan gets gold medal

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Shamit Khetan was awarded the Gold Medal, Vrishti Deepak Godhwani received the Silver Medal, and Aditya Ashok Tailor was presented with the Bronze Medal among the First Degree graduates.

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Among the Higher Degree programmes, Sumit Sakharam Ghodke and Rudraksh Alias Bhagwant Mukund Suryarao Sardesai were jointly awarded the Gold Medal, while Vignesh A and Neelima M shared the Silver Medal, as read in the press statement shared by the Institute.

Rakesh Kumar Verma, Co-Founder and Chairman & Managing Director, MapmyIndia, a distinguished alumnus of BITS Pilani, attended the event as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was presided over by Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, in the presence of Prof. Suman Kundu, Director, BITS Pilani, K K Birla Goa Campus, along with members of the Board of Governors, faculty, students, and their families.

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Congratulations to the graduating students, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “As our graduates begin their next chapter, I hope they carry forward the spirit of curiosity, integrity and excellence that defines BITS Pilani. The campus they leave behind is also evolving through a curriculum redesign centred on flexible, cross-disciplinary electives and expanded minors—because depth in a single discipline is no longer enough. The graduates who will matter most are those who can move fluidly across disciplines. That entrepreneurial spirit is already reflected in the numbers: BITSians have founded 140 deep-tech startups, more than alumni of any other Indian institution, ahead of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. Building excellence, ensuring equity, and expanding with purpose—that is the vision guiding BITS Pilani, and the same vision I hope our graduates carry into whatever they build next.”

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During the academic year, the campus expanded its academic portfolio with a co-tutelage 2+2 undergraduate programme in Computer Science with RMIT University, Australia, introduced two new M.E. programmes in Quantum Science and Technology and Quantum Information Processing, and launched a Minor in Computing and Intelligence, reaffirming its commitment to preparing graduates for emerging technology domains.

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The Institute also witnessed significant growth in research, securing 91 sponsored projects worth over ₹30.72 crore from government agencies, industry, and international collaborators. Faculty advanced research in areas including green hydrogen, quantum technologies, advanced semiconductor devices, and indigenous navigation systems, while producing 720 research publications supported through extensive national and international collaborations.

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