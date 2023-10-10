British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is inviting applications for the 10th edition of the Study UK Alumni Awards programme. This award programme honours the outstanding achievements of UK alumni around the world. The deadline for the submission of the application form is Oct 22, 2023.

British Council Invites applications for study UK alumni awards Programme

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a press release issued by the council, the Study UK Alumni Awards feature four categories: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action and Business and Innovation.

The eligible candidates will get the chance to compete on both the global and national levels of the Alumni Awards. Recipients of the Global Alumni Award will have the opportunity to enhance their professional networks, raise their international profiles, and enhance their careers by visiting the UK for professional networking. A few countries including India will host their national ceremonies to honour their finalists.

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2024 and celebrated in a digital campaign that will raise the profile of their story and success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 1,200 UK alumni living in nearly 100 different countries submitted applications for the award the previous year. These applicants represented more than 120 institutes of higher education located throughout the UK, informed the press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON