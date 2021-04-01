Home / Education / News / CA May Exam 2021 registration begins, here’s how to apply
CA May Exam 2021 registration begins, here’s how to apply

ICAI has started the registration process for CA May Exam 2021. Candidates can check and apply for the examination through the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:55 PM IST
ICAI CA November admit card 2020.(Screengrab)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has started the CA May Exam 2021 registration process on March 31, 2021. Students who want to register for the examination can apply through the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to apply for CA exams May session is till April 13, 2021.

Candidates can apply between April 14 to April 16 by paying late fine. A total of 2400/- and above will have to be paid by the appearing candidates in case they are late to register. Candidates will have to remit the examination fees on-line by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI.

CA May Exam 2021: How to register

Candidates can register online through the official site of ICAI by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of ICAI on icaiexam.icai.org.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the application form displayed on the screen.

• Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

The CA May Exam 2021 would begin on May 21 and would end on June 6, 2021. The examination would be conducted in single-shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm for all papers on all days except for Final course paper 6 which will be conducted from 3 pm to 7 pm.

