Cambridge University Press & Assessment aims to promote climate awareness, introduces ‘Cambridge Climate Quest’

Cambridge University Press & Assessment will be launching an innovative educational initiative, ‘Cambridge Climate Quest,’ in partnership with Cambridge Zero.

The announcement was made at the School Education Conference held by the British Council in association with CBSE, a press release issued on Thursday by Cambridge informed.

The release stated that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative to be launched in India, representing a major step forward in promoting climate awareness and proactive engagement on a widespread scale.

According to the Cambridge press release, the initiative will provide learners from Classes 8 to 12 with a foundational awareness of climate change issues. It also aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for school education which seeks to make India’s youth climate-aware.

A few highlights of the course:

Free or cost course, and available to students enrolled in all educational boards.

Connections are to be forged with a network of 500 schools, actively involving around 50,000 enthusiastic learners.

Learning content developed in collaboration with the Cambridge Zero initiative.

A diverse selection of relevant audio-visual enhancements to create an engaging learning experience with the help of eLearning modules.

Self-evaluation through periodic assessments to track progress.

Certificate awarded by Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Cambridge Zero.

Christine Özden, Global Director for Climate Education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, stated that the Cambridge Climate Quest is an innovative educational program. that aims to empower young learners with foundational climate literacy and facilitate awareness and action.

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said that the Cambridge Climate Quest ushers in a new era of education that empowers students not just with knowledge, but with a sense of responsibility towards the planet.

“This program is a transformative experience that integrates seamlessly into educational frameworks, ensuring a meaningful and lasting impact,” Smith added.

Arun Rajamani, Managing Director for South Asia, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, also highlighted about the Cambridge Climate Quest initiative and termed it to be a part of the institution’s commitment to providing students across India the knowledge and tools needed to become active contributors to a greener world.

“This initiative represents a significant stride in our trajectory, reinforcing our dedication to empowering the next generation with the knowledge and tools they need for a sustainable and responsible future, Rajamani said.

