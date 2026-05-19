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CBSE claims re-evaluation portal functioning properly; students say 'unable to login'

CBSE claims re-evaluation portal functioning properly; students say 'unable to login'

Published on: May 19, 2026 12:34 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Amid complaints of technical glitches by students in the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal, the board on Tuesday claimed that the system is functioning properly and only a few login-related issues were reported earlier in the day.

CBSE claims re-evaluation portal functioning properly; students say 'unable to login'

However, several students took to the social media platform X to report glitches, claiming that the portal had crashed and they were unable to log in or submit applications.

Speaking to PTI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said he had received "a few" phone calls in the morning from students who were unable to log in, but no complaints were reported thereafter.

"Sometimes when candidates open the same page, an earlier saved page opens again. I asked them to restart the computer. After that, no phone calls have been received by me," he said.

He also advised students facing temporary issues to try again after some time. "If sometimes they are not able to do it, it is not that they will continue to remain on the application for a longer period. They can wait and then submit again," he added.

The CBSE on Tuesday began the application process for re-evaluation and verification of Class 12 answer sheets following concerns raised by students and parents over the board's On-Screen Marking system. The Board has given students a window from May 19 to May 22 to raise concerns.

Students will be able to access the rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29.

The board also decided this time that if students wish to view their answer sheets, they can do so by paying a fee of 100 instead of 700. If they want verification or validation of the answer sheet, students have to pay 100 instead of 500. If they want any particular answer to be rechecked, the fee will be 25 per question.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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