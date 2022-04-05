Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration deadline till April 20

CBSE has extended online Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration deadline till April 20, 2022. The official notice can be checked on official website of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. 
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the online Dispute Redressal Mechanism registration deadline till April 20, 2022 for CBSE Term I examination. The schools can apply for both classes 10 and 12 within the due date. The official notice is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, student who wish to raise any dispute regarding performance on Term 1, may inform to his/ her school in writing. Schools will process the request of the student and if any dispute can be resolved at the level of the school, the outcome will be communicated by the school to the student concerned in writing. 

In case the dispute is to be resolved by CBSE, a report combining all the disputes received by the schools may be uploaded in one go on the school request submission for resolution in the link available on the official notice. 

Schools will have to upload their dispute within schedule on the portal. No request sent by the school on any email id or any other platform will not be considered by the CBSE. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE. 

