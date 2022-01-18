Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / CBSE organizes ‘Science Challenge’ for Class 8 to 10 students, apply link here
news

CBSE organizes ‘Science Challenge’ for Class 8 to 10 students, apply link here

CBSE is organizing ‘Science Challenge’ for students of Class 8 to 10. The challenge is available on official DIKSHA portal till February 28, 2022. 
CBSE organizes ‘Science Challenge’ for Class 8 to 10 students, apply link here
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is organizing ‘Science Challenge’ for students of Class 8 to 10. The Class 8 to 10 students of all boards can appear for the challenge through the official DIKSHA platform from January 17 to February 28, 2022. 

To appear for the challenge, schools affiliated with CBSE are required to register their students, provide CBSE registration IDs to students who can then join the ‘CBSE Science Challenge’ course on the DIKSHA platform. The students of schools not affiliated with the CBSE can directly access the course on the DIKSHA platform.

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, schools can nominate 5 children in each class who have secured a participation certificate in the Science Challenge directly to the second stage or national qualifiers of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards. There are no participation fees to appear for the science challenge. 

To apply for the challenge, CBSE-affiliated schools will have to visit the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and register their students. As soon as schools register students, Registration IDs would be generated which they can provide to respective Students. The students can then open the DIKSHA portal and fill in the details to appear for the quiz.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse education
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP