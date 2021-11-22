CBSE reading challenge 3.0 begins for classes 6 to 10 students on DIKSHA

The CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0 for students of classes 6 to 10 in English and Hindi languages begins today, November 22. This challenge will be available on the DIKSHA platform till December 31, and affiliated schools are required to register their students, provide them registration IDs to join, the CBSE has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is no participation fee for this activity.

“It is well accepted that reading literacy is not only a foundation for achievement in other subject areas within the educational system but also a prerequisite for successful participation in most areas of adult life,” the CBSE has said.

With a focus to promote reading literacy among the learners the Board has started this initiative in Hindi and English languages and encourages students to attempt the reading challenge in either of the languages or both languages.

Students have to log in to DIKSHA, either through the app or through its website, and join the course. The challenge for students of classes 6-7 would be available for 60 minutes and the challenge for students of classes 8-10 would be available for 50 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All students who complete the course would be provided a participation certificate. Participation certificates will be issued online on the DIKSHA platform itself upon completion of the course,” the Board has said. Students should have the latest version of the DIKSHA app or access to the DIKSHA website to receive certificates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON