Home / Education / News / CBSE signs MoU with AICTE to enhance skills of teachers, students
news

CBSE signs MoU with AICTE to enhance skills of teachers, students

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train and enhance the skills of teachers and students of the CBSE affiliated schools.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:19 AM IST
As part of the programme, the CBSE and the AICTE will launch programmes for training of CBSE schoolteachers on AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT), among other initiatives.(HT file)

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train and enhance the skills of teachers and students of the CBSE affiliated schools.

"The collaboration of CBSE and AICTE will go a long way in students facilitation who will now be aware about the emerging areas in technology and get timely and appropriate guidance," CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja said.

According to AICTE chairman Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, "The digital learning platforms of the AICTE are expected to reshape the way in which students learned so far."

As part of the programme, the CBSE and the AICTE will launch programmes for training of CBSE schoolteachers on AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT), among other initiatives.

"This initiative will elevate the Indian education sector to new heights," said AICTE member secretary Rajeev Kumar.

Webinars and social media campaigns at national and regional levels will also be organised to encourage students.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held virtually on April 7

Several states, UTs close schools or suspend classes due to rise in COVID19 case

Universities in Delhi gear up to curb COVID-19 on campuses

Medical students studying Shakespeare may easily connect with patients: Study
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse aicte teacher training education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP