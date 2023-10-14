‘Choose France Tour 2023’ event held in Delhi, French Ambassador attends

French government’s educational initiative ‘Choose France Tour 2023’ event was held on Friday, October 13 in New Delhi. The event was attended by French Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou.

H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India

With the goal to host 30000 Indian students for higher studies by 2030, this educational fair witnessed participation of as many as 50 French educational institutions, including universities, Grandes Ecoles, and colleges offering ease-of-study measures.

H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India at the event said, “Choose France Tour is an initiative of the French government to introduce Indian students, especially high-school graduates, with various prospects for pursuing advanced studies in France, and availing of scholarships at top French institutes. Students will have a chance to get first-hand information from representatives of 50 leading universities, Grandes Ecoles, and colleges about the programmes they can attend. These programmes span a wide range of fields.”

As per a press release issued by French embassy, the tour is organised from October 8 to October 15 in Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai. This event is being organized by the French Institute in India (l’Institut Français en Inde), the educational, cultural, and scientific wing of the Embassy of France in India, in collaboration with Campus France, a French government sector organization. Additionally, it is being supported by Alliance Française.

Mr Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Country Director, The French Institute in India while speaking about the tour said that the fairs will also help Indian students explore practical ways for seeking job opportunities in France after graduating there.

In August 2023, France had announced new initiatives that not only included the 30,000-student target but also encompassed the creation of ‘international French classes’ and the introduction of a 5-year validity short-stay visa for Indian Alumni, read the press statement.

