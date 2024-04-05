 CISCE revises Class 11, 12 syllabus, check details inside | Education - Hindustan Times
CISCE revises Class 11, 12 syllabus, check details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2024 06:25 PM IST

In an official notification, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) informed that the syllabus for Class 11 and Class 12 has been revised.

In a letter to the Heads of ISC schools, the council informed that the Syllabus for Class XII, ISC Year 2025 Examination and the Syllabus for Class XI Academic Year 2024 - 25 have been revised for some subjects.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The revised syllabus and its scope, for Class XII - ISC Year 2025 Examination and Class XI - ISC Academic Year 2024-25 are available on CISCE's website: cisce.org under the tab ‘Library (Publications),” mentioned the official letter.

The syllabus of the following subjects has been revised as per the notification:

Class XII ISC Year 2025 Examination
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Mathematics
Commerce
Accounts
History
Geography
Political Science
Sociology
Psychology
Legal Studies

The syllabus and its scope of' the remaining subjects for the ISC Year 2025 Examination, remains the same, mentioned the official notification.

Class XI ISC Academic Year 2024-25
Chemistry
Biology
Mathematics
History
 

The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects, remains unchanged, mentioned the official letter.

Find the official notification here.

Also Read: NCERT syllabus: Mentions of Babri, Gujarat riots, Hindutva clipped

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
Friday, April 05, 2024
