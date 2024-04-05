CISCE revises Class 11, 12 syllabus, check details inside
In an official notification, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) informed that the syllabus for Class 11 and Class 12 has been revised.
In a letter to the Heads of ISC schools, the council informed that the Syllabus for Class XII, ISC Year 2025 Examination and the Syllabus for Class XI Academic Year 2024 - 25 have been revised for some subjects.
“The revised syllabus and its scope, for Class XII - ISC Year 2025 Examination and Class XI - ISC Academic Year 2024-25 are available on CISCE's website: cisce.org under the tab ‘Library (Publications),” mentioned the official letter.
The syllabus of the following subjects has been revised as per the notification:
|Class XII ISC Year 2025 Examination
|Physics
|Chemistry
|Biology
|Mathematics
|Commerce
|Accounts
|History
|Geography
|Political Science
|Sociology
|Psychology
|Legal Studies
The syllabus and its scope of' the remaining subjects for the ISC Year 2025 Examination, remains the same, mentioned the official notification.
|Class XI ISC Academic Year 2024-25
|Chemistry
|Biology
|Mathematics
|History
The syllabus and its scope, of the remaining subjects, remains unchanged, mentioned the official letter.
Find the official notification here.
