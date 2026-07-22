A civil rights organisation on Tuesday strongly condemned the lathi-charge and the lobbing of tear gas shells during a protest by students and youth, and claimed that the agitation was carried out against alleged "mismanagement and corruption" in the higher education sector.

Civil rights body condemns lathi-charge during students' protests (RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

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In a statement, the rights body, Jan Hastakshep, said that the call of 'March to Parliament' on July 20 was given as the government "ignored" the demands of students and youth for an entire month when they staged protests at Jantar Mantar.

The Jan Hastakshep strongly condemns the lathi-charge and the "firing of dozens of rounds of tear gas shells" by the police forces which resulted in hundreds of students and youth being injured, the rights body's convener Vikas Bajpai and co-convenor Anil Dubey said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} It said for the past one month, students, youth and various people's organisations had been holding a peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET examination, the alleged mismanagement prevailing in the education system and examination system and the "commercialisation, privatisation, centralisation and communalisation of education". In deferring meet on higher education bill, Centre seeks to avoid new row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It said for the past one month, students, youth and various people's organisations had been holding a peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET examination, the alleged mismanagement prevailing in the education system and examination system and the "commercialisation, privatisation, centralisation and communalisation of education". In deferring meet on higher education bill, Centre seeks to avoid new row {{/usCountry}}

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This action of the Narendra Modi government is completely undemocratic and anti-student and anti-youth, it said.