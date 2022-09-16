CUET UG Results: DU cut off likely to go high, 20k students score 100 percentile

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared CUET UG results on September 16, 2022. The Common University Entrance Test result was declared at 4 pm today. Almost 20,000 students have scored 100 percentile in thirty subjects in CUET examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per data shared by NTA, as many as 8,236 students have scored 100 percentile in English, 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology and 1,188 in Economics. Apart from these subjects, 893 students have scored 100 percentile in History, 875 students in Hindi, 422 students in Accountancy and 326 students in Geography.

With rise in number of students scoring 100 percentile, the cut offs at various colleges and universities including Delhi University will go high for admissions. Around 90 universities, including 44 central universities, are participating in CUET UG this year.

As many as 6,63,776 applications were received by DU, 4,34,140 applications at BHU, and 2,62,488 at Allahabad University. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow has received 1,80,569 applications, Jamia Millia Islamia received 1,44,134 applications, and Jawaharlal Nehru University has received 67,546 applications.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from Fareeha Iftikhar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON