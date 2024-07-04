Delhi Education Minister orders immediate cancelling transfer orders of 5,000 teachers, hints at corruption on matter
The Delhi Education Minister has directed the state chief secretary to withdraw the transfer order that was issued without her directions. Read details below.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said she has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw transfer orders for 5,000 teachers that were issued without her directions.
A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to compulsorily apply for a transfer.
Also read: New medical college to start in Mumbai: Medical Education Minister Mushrif
Failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, according to the circular issued by the DoE on June 11.
The minister had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because they have spent more than 10 years in a particular school.
Also read: Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2024-25, check full schedule and important details here
Addressing a press conference, Atishi said she has learnt that there has been corruption in the matter.
"Contrary to my orders, a transfer order was issued on July 2 transferring nearly 5,000 teachers. I have directed the chief secretary to withdraw this order. I have also asked him to conduct an inquiry if there has been any corruption or malpractice," she said.
Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Check out the syllabus for PSIR as optional subject, details inside