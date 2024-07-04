 Delhi Education Minister orders immediate cancelling transfer orders of 5,000 teachers, hints at corruption on matter | Education - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi Education Minister orders immediate cancelling transfer orders of 5,000 teachers, hints at corruption on matter

PTI | , New Delhi
Jul 04, 2024 04:33 PM IST

The Delhi Education Minister has directed the state chief secretary to withdraw the transfer order that was issued without her directions. Read details below.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said she has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw transfer orders for 5,000 teachers that were issued without her directions.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has called for the immediate withdrawal of transfer orders of 5000 teachers. She also said there may been corruption in the matter. (HT file image)
Delhi Education Minister Atishi has called for the immediate withdrawal of transfer orders of 5000 teachers. She also said there may been corruption in the matter. (HT file image)

A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to compulsorily apply for a transfer.

Failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, according to the circular issued by the DoE on June 11.

The minister had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because they have spent more than 10 years in a particular school.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said she has learnt that there has been corruption in the matter.

"Contrary to my orders, a transfer order was issued on July 2 transferring nearly 5,000 teachers. I have directed the chief secretary to withdraw this order. I have also asked him to conduct an inquiry if there has been any corruption or malpractice," she said.

Exam and College Guide
