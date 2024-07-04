 Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2024-25, check full schedule and important details here | Education - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2024-25, check full schedule and important details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2024 03:57 PM IST

University of Delhi has extended the existing summer vacation till July 31, 2024 to implement the academic calendar of 2024-25. Check details below.

The University of Delhi has released the 2024-25 academic calendar for postgraduate, B.Tech, and five-year integrated programmes in LLB (BA LLB (Honours), and BBA LLB (Honours) for Semester 1 and Semester 2.

Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2024-25.
Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2024-25.

According to the schedule, classes are set to begin on August 1, 2024.

Check out the schedule below:

SESSION 1:

  • Classes begin from August 1, 2024.
  • Mid Semester Break: October 27 to November 3, 2024.
  • Classes after mid-semester break: November 4, 2024.
  • Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, and practical exams: November 28, 2024.
  • Theory examination from: December 10, 2024.
  • Winter break: December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

SESSION 2:

  • Classes begin from: January 2, 2025.
  • Mid Semester break: March 9 to March 16, 2025.
  • Classes after mid-semester break: March 17, 2025.
  • Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, and practical exams: April 30, 2025.
  • Theory examination from: May 13, 2025.
  • Summer break: June 1 to July 20, 2025.

Current summer vacation extended

It may be mentioned here that the university has extended the summer vacation for existing students till July 31, 2024.

The university said in a notice, “In order to give effect to the above-mentioned Academic Calendar for the Academic Session 2024-25, the summer vacation notified in the existing Academic Calendar for the Postgraduate Programmes for the academic session 2023-24 has been extended from July 22, 2024, to July 31, 2024.”

How to check Delhi University Academic Calendar for the 2024-25 session:

  • Visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on the link titled “Notification regarding Academic Calendar for the Academic session 2024-2025.”
  • You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to click on the same link.
  • The Academic Schedule for 2024-25 will be displayed.
  • Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / Delhi University releases academic calendar for 2024-25, check full schedule and important details here
