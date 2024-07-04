 New medical college to start in Mumbai: Medical Education Minister Mushrif - Hindustan Times
New medical college to start in Mumbai: Medical Education Minister Mushrif

PTI | , Mumbai
Jul 04, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said the medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals.

A new state-run medical college will start on the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in south Mumbai from the academic year 2024-25, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif told the legislative assembly on Thursday.

The decision to start the medical college was taken on January 31, 2012. The Indian Council of Medical Research has permitted to start the facility, he said.
The decision to start the medical college was taken on January 31, 2012. The Indian Council of Medical Research has permitted to start the facility, he said.

He said the medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals.

The decision to start the medical college was taken on January 31, 2012. The Indian Council of Medical Research has permitted to start the facility, he said.

The college will start with 50 students and the intake of students will be gradually increased, the minister said.

