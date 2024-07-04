New medical college to start in Mumbai: Medical Education Minister Mushrif
PTI | , Mumbai
Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said the medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals.
A new state-run medical college will start on the premises of Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital in south Mumbai from the academic year 2024-25, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif told the legislative assembly on Thursday.
He said the medical college will be affiliated with GT, and Cama and Albless hospitals.
The decision to start the medical college was taken on January 31, 2012. The Indian Council of Medical Research has permitted to start the facility, he said.
The college will start with 50 students and the intake of students will be gradually increased, the minister said.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
