Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: First list to release today, here’s how to check

Directorate of Education, Delhi will release the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 first list of selected candidates on February 4, 2022. The list will have marks allotted under the points system in it. Parents and guardians can check the list through the official site of the Directorate of Education on edudel.nic.in.

Parents can raise queries, if any, by written/ email/ verbal interaction regarding the allotment of points to their wards for the first list from February 5 to February 12, 2022. To check the first list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Directorate of Education on edudel.nic.in or visit the website of the respective schools.

Click on Admission Criteria link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on Nursery/ KG/1st First list link available.

Check the ward name and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and/or Class 1 level shall reserve 25 percent seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability at entry level classes.