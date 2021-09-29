Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi schools to reopen for remaining classes in phased manner from Nov 1: DDMA

Delhi schools will reopen from November 1 for remaining classes in a phased manner, announced Delhi Disaster Management Authority. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Delhi schools to reopen for remaining classes in phased manner from Nov 1: DDMA(File Photo / PTI)

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to reopen Delhi schools for remaining classes in phased manner. The schools in the state for remaining classes from nursery to class 8 will reopen from November 1 onwards. 

Officials, in know of the development, said that the schools in the state for remaining classes from nursery to class 8 will reopen from November 1 onwards and modalities of the phased manner for reopening will be decided by the Authority officials after Dusshera.

RELATED STORIES

Presently, schools in the state have reopened for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 onwards. the schools were opened keeping all COVID19 protocols under consideration like use of face masks, use of hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing. The schools have been liberal for the attendance of the students. No student has been forcibly asked to attend the physical class in the state. 

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had then said set the guidelines on reopening that included 50 per cent of students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement, and avoiding routine guest visits. This time also the guidelines are expected to be same for other classes as well. 

(With inputs from Abhishek Dey in Delhi)

