Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the value of loving one's nation should be instilled in school children so that they can carry it forward into higher education and contribute towards building a developed India.

Delhi to be developed into education hub: CM Gupta

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Addressing the curtain raiser of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Gupta said only those who understand the meaning of patriotism can take the country forward. This would contribute to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

Speaking about strengthening education infrastructure in the national capital, Gupta said, "We have to develop opportunities so that students can get a good education within the country and Delhi can be the centre of that. We are looking into developing Delhi into an education hub."

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Dean of Colleges Balram Pani, Registrar Vikas Gupta and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Principal Arun Kumar Attree were present at the event.

Referring to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, after whom the college is named, the vice-chancellor said, "History remembers those who build a future for the nation rather than only for themselves."

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{{^usCountry}} He said the ideals of Bhagat Singh continue to remain the college's strength and urged students to become contributors to society and job creators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the ideals of Bhagat Singh continue to remain the college's strength and urged students to become contributors to society and job creators. {{/usCountry}}