DU Reopening 2021: Delhi University shares fake news notice regarding reopening

Delhi University has shared a notice regarding DU Reopening 2021 and called it ‘fake’. The notice shared by the varsity notifies that Delhi University colleges, Departments, and centers will open in a phased manner. The notice also carries guidelines and other details regarding the reopening of the varsity.

As per the notice, the classes for UG/PG courses will begin from October 4, 2021, onwards and an adequate time frame of at least 10 days must be given to students residing outside Delhi to ensure smooth relocation and proper conduct of offline classes. Along with this, students of all UG and PG courses may also be allowed to join for academic consultation and placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution.

Moreover, students not more than 50 percent of the sitting capacity, should be present at any point in time in the classes. Also, social distancing will be maintained and so the varsity has decided to hold offline classes with not greater than 50 percent of the usual capacity at any given point. Attendance of the students shall not be compulsory.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges/ Departments/ Centres must receive both the doses of COVID19 vaccine at the earliest. Not only this, students should also receive at least one dose of the COVID19 vaccine, among the other guidelines.