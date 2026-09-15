The NSUI on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, promising affordable housing, menstrual leave, mental health support, Metro concession passes, round-the-clock libraries and subsidised canteens for students, among other measures.

DUSU polls: NSUI manifesto promises menstrual leave, affordable housing, Metro concession

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Titled "Accountable DU | Accountable DUSU", the manifesto focuses on student welfare, education, affordability, safety, infrastructure, mental health, social justice and employment, according to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress.

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The manifesto was launched at the NSUI headquarters here in the presence of its national president Vinod Jakhar and its four candidates contesting the DUSU elections scheduled for September 18, with counting on September 19.

"Students deserve a university system that is transparent, affordable, inclusive and accountable. This manifesto is our commitment to placing student welfare at the centre of the DUSU agenda and presenting concrete solutions rather than empty promises," Jakhar said.

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Among its key promises, the NSUI has proposed strengthening rent-control implementation and creating a verified Delhi University portal listing affordable paying guest accommodations and rental housing for students.

It has also sought affordable Metro concession passes for students to reduce their transportation expenses.

In the manifesto, the NSUI has proposed a five-day academic schedule, with classes from Monday to Friday, saying this would provide students more time for extracurricular activities and internships.

The manifesto also promises two days of menstrual leave per month for women students and seeks reforms in the National Education Policy-based four-year undergraduate programme to bring greater clarity and transparency to the system.

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Improved sports infrastructure, 24x7 reading libraries and subsidised round-the-clock canteens are among the other proposals.

The NSUI has also promised accessible counselling services and stronger mental health support across campuses, along with expanded scholarship opportunities and financial assistance for SC/ST students.

Better access to internships, career guidance and employment opportunities, improved classrooms and campus infrastructure, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity and safe drinking water facilities also feature in the manifesto.

The NSUI has called for free rechecking and evaluation mechanisms to ensure greater transparency in examinations, and proposed legal awareness seminars and camps to educate students about their rights and legal remedies available to them.

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On campus safety, the NSUI has promised a zero-tolerance approach against sexual harassment and called for gender sensitisation and greater inclusion across the university.

It also released a campaign visual titled "Kya Hua Tera Waada?", raising questions over what it described as unfulfilled promises and concerns affecting students.

The campaign highlights the shortage of safe and affordable hostels, the pending demand for Metro concession passes, inadequate campus facilities, restrictions on dissent and student expression, and the treatment of protesting students.

The NSUI said its campaign seeks greater accountability from the university administration and stressed that students' democratic rights, safety and dignity should remain central to campus governance.

"From affordable transportation and housing to better academic facilities, scholarships, women's safety, mental health support and career opportunities, every aspect of student life requires meaningful attention," Jakhar said.

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The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary posts in the DUSU polls.

The candidates would engage with the students and the wider university community to discuss the proposals and their vision for a more inclusive and student-friendly university, it said.