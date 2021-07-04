Foundation stone laid for 5 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Jharkhand

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda has laid foundation stone for 5 Eklavya Residential Model Schools (EMRS) in Jharkhand on July 3 and 4. The foundation stone for these schools have been laid at in Rajnagar block at Seraikela- Kharsawan district, at Haatgamharia and Majhgaon blocks of West Singhbum and one each at Gurbandha and Dhalbhumgarh blocks of East Singhbhum.

Addressing at the ceremony, the minister said that the construction work of EMRSs will be completed soon and we will be here again for inauguration. He further explained that EMRS is the flagship program of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and it is envisaged that the level of education in EMRS would be at par with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

“This is a very important scheme for tribal areas, in which 480 students will study in each school. Full attention will be given to quality education. All facilities will be provided to the students,” he said.

He also said that all the Eklavya Model Schools in Jharkhand will have facilities for the sport Archery.