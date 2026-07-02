Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University will launch the state's first Dual MBA degree programme, enabling students to study in both India and abroad under a single academic course, the university officials said on Thursday.

Gorakhpur University to launch UP's first dual MBA programme with Malaysian univ tie-up

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The proposal received final approval from the university's Executive Council, making the university the first state-run institution in Uttar Pradesh to offer such a programme, they said.

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Under the new arrangement, students will complete the first year of their MBA at Gorakhpur University and spend the second year at Lincoln University College in Malaysia. Upon successful completion, they will receive MBA degrees from both institutions.

University officials said the programme is designed to provide students with international academic exposure, modern management practices and insights into global business operations.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative is also expected to improve employability and enhance career prospects in multinational companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative is also expected to improve employability and enhance career prospects in multinational companies. {{/usCountry}}

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The dual degree programme is an extension of the existing academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The university is currently finalising the fee structure and admission process, which are expected to be announced within a week.

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In another academic expansion, the university will also introduce a BBA in Tourism and Hospitality Management (BBA-THM) from the current academic session under its Commerce Department.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Poonam Tandon said the initiative marks a significant step towards the internationalisation of higher education and will provide students with globally competitive learning opportunities.