Fr. Antony R. Uvari, SJ, has been named the new Director of XLRI Delhi-NCR, with his appointment taking effect from July 1, 2026. He succeeds Fr. Nelson A. D'Silva, SJ, who has taken over as the President of the Delhi Jesuit Society. An XLRI Jamshedpur alumnus, Fr. Uvari holds a postgraduate degree from the institute and a PhD from the University of Madras. He brings more than 18 years of experience in teaching, academic administration and institutional leadership. XLRI appoints Fr. Antony R. Uvari as Director of Delhi-NCR Campus

Over the years, Fr. Uvari has been associated with leading management institutes, including Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB), XLRI Jamshedpur and XIM University. At XLRI, he has served in several key positions such as Dean of Administration, Associate Dean, Chairperson of Admissions and Professor. He also worked as Associate Director of XIMB and Registrar of XIM University before serving as the Vice Chancellor of XIM University from September 2019 to September 2025. In addition, he has taught as a visiting faculty member at Loyola University Maryland.

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His academic work has mainly focused on leadership, human resource management and organisational performance. Research papers and teaching case studies authored by him have appeared in national as well as international journals. He has also conducted management development programmes for corporate and development-sector organisations on topics such as leadership, teamwork, organisation building and human resource management.

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As Director of XLRI Delhi-NCR, Fr. Uvari will lead efforts to strengthen academic quality, expand industry collaborations, encourage interdisciplinary learning and improve student development initiatives. Speaking after assuming the role, he said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the institution and described it as a privilege to lead the campus at an important stage of its growth. He added that the focus would remain on academic excellence, ethical leadership, innovation and service to society while working closely with students, faculty, staff, alumni and industry partners.

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The appointment has been welcomed by XLRI, which expressed confidence that Fr. Uvari's experience in higher education and administration will support the continued growth of the Delhi-NCR campus. Since its inauguration in 2020, the campus has emerged as an important management education centre in the National Capital Region. Developed on the values and legacy of XLRI Jamshedpur, the campus features modern infrastructure and has been awarded a Platinum Green Building Certification under IGBC guidelines. With the new leadership in place, the institution is expected to further strengthen its academic programmes, industry engagement and commitment to producing responsible and socially conscious business leaders.