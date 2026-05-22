New Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government had to take "tough decisions" after irregularities were detected in the conduct of the NEET-UG, asserting that authorities did not want even a single deserving student to lose their rightful seat because of the "examination mafia".

Govt aims to make June 21 NEET-UG re-test 100 pc error-free: Pradhan

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He also asserted that the government is committed to ensuring that the re-test scheduled to be held on June 21 remains "100 per cent error-free".

Addressing the Jagran Bharat Education Conclave 2026, Pradhan said around 22 lakh students have suffered "mental anguish" due to the controversy surrounding the medical-entrance exam and the government is committed to fixing the system.

"Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency recently amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.

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{{^usCountry}} Pradhan said the government decided to cancel the examination after finding that "some assessments had been compromised". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradhan said the government decided to cancel the examination after finding that "some assessments had been compromised". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We did not want even a single student to be deprived of their rightful seat because of the conspiracy of those involved in irregularities in the education system and the examination mafia," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We did not want even a single student to be deprived of their rightful seat because of the conspiracy of those involved in irregularities in the education system and the examination mafia," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister acknowledged the criticism over the handling of the issue but said the government is prepared to face the challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister acknowledged the criticism over the handling of the issue but said the government is prepared to face the challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are facing criticism and challenges, and I accept that. But it is our responsibility to set the system right. It is not our duty to shut our eyes and turn away from the problem," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are facing criticism and challenges, and I accept that. But it is our responsibility to set the system right. It is not our duty to shut our eyes and turn away from the problem," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The education minister further said the government is committed to ensuring a smoother conduct of the re-examination scheduled on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The education minister further said the government is committed to ensuring a smoother conduct of the re-examination scheduled on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

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"For the examination scheduled on June 21, it is our responsibility to ensure that it is 100 per cent error-free," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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