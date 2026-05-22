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Govt aims to make June 21 NEET-UG re-test 100 pc error-free: Pradhan

Govt aims to make June 21 NEET-UG re-test 100 pc error-free: Pradhan

Published on: May 22, 2026 03:45 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the government had to take "tough decisions" after irregularities were detected in the conduct of the NEET-UG, asserting that authorities did not want even a single deserving student to lose their rightful seat because of the "examination mafia".

Govt aims to make June 21 NEET-UG re-test 100 pc error-free: Pradhan

He also asserted that the government is committed to ensuring that the re-test scheduled to be held on June 21 remains "100 per cent error-free".

Addressing the Jagran Bharat Education Conclave 2026, Pradhan said around 22 lakh students have suffered "mental anguish" due to the controversy surrounding the medical-entrance exam and the government is committed to fixing the system.

"Twenty-two lakh children have gone through immense mental anguish. Understanding that anguish and taking responsibility, I am saying this today, we had to take some tough decisions," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admissions in medical courses held on May 3 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency recently amid allegations of paper leak. The matter is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.

"For the examination scheduled on June 21, it is our responsibility to ensure that it is 100 per cent error-free," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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