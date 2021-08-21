Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt has taken "extreme care" regarding reopening schools: Karnataka CM
With schools in Karnataka reopening from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government has taken "extreme care" to ensure classroom learning for students, while protecting them from the COVID pandemic.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 06:48 PM IST
With schools in Karnataka reopening from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government has taken "extreme care" to ensure classroom learning for students, while protecting them from the COVID pandemic.

"Preparations have been made for reopening schools. Necessary directions have been given to government and private schools regarding how to bring students, taking consent from parents or guardians, seating arrangements, alternate days shift wise classes, sanitisation, among other things," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will be personally visiting schools in Bengaluru and surrounding areas along with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Monday, when they reopen. "We have taken extreme care to ensure classroom learning for students while protecting them from COVID-19. We are taking necessary steps in this direction," he added.

The Karnataka government earlier this month had decided to reopen schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) across the state from August 23 in alternate batches.

However, choosing to remain cautious, it subsequently decided not to reopen schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is over 2 per cent.

The decision on resuming primary schools has been deferred till the last week of August to factor in the possible third wave of COVID and the way the infection is likely to spread. The Chief Minister appealed to parents to get vaccinated, to pay attention to the health of their children and instill confidence in them.

Asked whether children can attend classes without any fear, he said, "Absolutely, our intention behind reopening schools is that children should slowly start coming to schools, for about one-and-half year they have not been to schools, we want them to gradually start attending," he added.

karnataka schools basavaraj bommai schools reopening
