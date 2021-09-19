Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Haryana: Colleges, polytechnics allowed to reopen for students
news

Haryana: Colleges, polytechnics allowed to reopen for students

The Haryana government has allowed colleges and polytechnics to reopen for students through an official order issued on September 18. The state government has extended the Mahamari alert-Surakshit Haryana for another fortnight; from September 20, 5 am till October 4, 5 am.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 02:33 PM IST
As per the official order, “colleges and polytechnics are allowed to reopen for students with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular covid appropriate behavioural norms, the guidelines as indicated in the SOPs released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and regular sanitization of the premises.”

“Department of Higher Education and Department of Technical Education, Haryana will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately,” it adds.

Regarding the reopening of residential universities, it has been said that a decision will be taken on October 15. Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellors of these universities have been asked to continue conducting classes online.

Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes had already been given the permission to open by following social distancing rules.

Topics
haryana news college reopening
