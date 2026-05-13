Shimla, NEET aspirants in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday expressed their anger over the alleged paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for failing to fulfil his responsibilities.

Himachal: NSUI demands Pradhan's resignation, SFI seeks ban on NTA

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They also sought the immediate dissolution of the National Testing Agency , stating that the agency was incapable of conducting fair examinations.

The Students Federation of India at the Himachal Pradesh University staged a protest in Summerhill, near the main gate of the university, and burnt the effigy of NTA, showing their anger over the alleged paper leak.

The SFI demanded an inquiry by a high-level committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

The NSUI held a press conference in Hamirpur, with its president Tony Thakur demanding Pradhan's resignation on "moral grounds" and a complete ban on the NTA.

Meanwhile, the students who appeared for the NEET exams are distraught.

Sonesh Thakur, an aspirant from Kullu, said he had been preparing for NEET exams for the past one year, but his dreams were shattered after he learned about the paper leak.

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{{^usCountry}} He said just as strict measures are imposed on students inside examination halls, the NTA should have also ensured robust security arrangements during the preparation and handling of the question papers to prevent any leak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said just as strict measures are imposed on students inside examination halls, the NTA should have also ensured robust security arrangements during the preparation and handling of the question papers to prevent any leak. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhumika Thakur, another NEET aspirant from Kullu, said she had taken proper coaching for the exam and had prepared day and night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhumika Thakur, another NEET aspirant from Kullu, said she had taken proper coaching for the exam and had prepared day and night. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I even distanced myself from friends and family so that I could focus entirely on my preparations. Now, the sudden paper leak and cancellation of the exam have left me devastated, as I have to prepare again. There is also no guarantee that the paper will not be leaked again in the future," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I even distanced myself from friends and family so that I could focus entirely on my preparations. Now, the sudden paper leak and cancellation of the exam have left me devastated, as I have to prepare again. There is also no guarantee that the paper will not be leaked again in the future," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another aspirant from Kullu said many students who appeared in the NEET examination came from ordinary families and had spent a large amount of money on coaching. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another aspirant from Kullu said many students who appeared in the NEET examination came from ordinary families and had spent a large amount of money on coaching. {{/usCountry}}

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"Such paper leak incidents have ruined the future of lakhs of students across the country. Students had prepared sincerely for the examination," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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