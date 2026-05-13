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Himachal: NSUI demands Pradhan's resignation, SFI seeks ban on NTA

Himachal: NSUI demands Pradhan's resignation, SFI seeks ban on NTA

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, NEET aspirants in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday expressed their anger over the alleged paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for failing to fulfil his responsibilities.

Himachal: NSUI demands Pradhan's resignation, SFI seeks ban on NTA

They also sought the immediate dissolution of the National Testing Agency , stating that the agency was incapable of conducting fair examinations.

The Students Federation of India at the Himachal Pradesh University staged a protest in Summerhill, near the main gate of the university, and burnt the effigy of NTA, showing their anger over the alleged paper leak.

The SFI demanded an inquiry by a high-level committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

The NSUI held a press conference in Hamirpur, with its president Tony Thakur demanding Pradhan's resignation on "moral grounds" and a complete ban on the NTA.

Meanwhile, the students who appeared for the NEET exams are distraught.

Sonesh Thakur, an aspirant from Kullu, said he had been preparing for NEET exams for the past one year, but his dreams were shattered after he learned about the paper leak.

"Such paper leak incidents have ruined the future of lakhs of students across the country. Students had prepared sincerely for the examination," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
shimla neet national testing agency paper leak
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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