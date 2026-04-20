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Himachal Pradesh Technical University approves annual budget of 76 crore

Himachal Pradesh Technical University approves annual budget of ₹76 crore

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 11:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, After the Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur approved an annual budget of 76.07 crore for the financial year 2026-27 on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said it would play a significant role in promoting both academic empowerment and holistic development of students.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University approves annual budget of 76 crore

The budget was passed after detailed deliberations in a Finance Committee meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor and Secretary of Technical Education Abhishek Jain. The budget was also approved by the University's Board of Directors, officials said.

Jain said that the university will soon launch PhD programmes, which would be implemented not only on campus but also across affiliated institutions.

He emphasised that the budget reflects a progressive vision that balances education, research, skill development and entrepreneurship.

"For the first time, a dedicated budget has been allocated to strengthen research and innovation. The university has earmarked 3 crore for developing modern laboratories, equipment and technical infrastructure, while 1 crore has been allocated for books, e-books and research journals, demonstrating the university's commitment to quality enhancement," he said in a statement.

Sukhu said that the university's goal is not limited to providing traditional education, but also to encourage students to actively participate in innovation, research skills and various co-curricular activities.

He added that special focus would be given to entrepreneurship development programmes, industrial exposure and training, enabling students to gain practical knowledge and become self-reliant.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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