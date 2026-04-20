Shimla, After the Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur approved an annual budget of ₹76.07 crore for the financial year 2026-27 on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said it would play a significant role in promoting both academic empowerment and holistic development of students.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University approves annual budget of ₹ 76 crore

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The budget was passed after detailed deliberations in a Finance Committee meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor and Secretary of Technical Education Abhishek Jain. The budget was also approved by the University's Board of Directors, officials said.

Jain said that the university will soon launch PhD programmes, which would be implemented not only on campus but also across affiliated institutions.

He emphasised that the budget reflects a progressive vision that balances education, research, skill development and entrepreneurship.

"For the first time, a dedicated budget has been allocated to strengthen research and innovation. The university has earmarked ₹3 crore for developing modern laboratories, equipment and technical infrastructure, while ₹1 crore has been allocated for books, e-books and research journals, demonstrating the university's commitment to quality enhancement," he said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The university will also introduce provisions for awarding honorary PhD degrees to distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions in academia, research, industry and society, the VC said. "Additionally, to promote active research supervision, each PhD guide will receive an incentive of ₹50,000 upon the successful completion of a scholar's research work," Jain said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university will also introduce provisions for awarding honorary PhD degrees to distinguished individuals who have made outstanding contributions in academia, research, industry and society, the VC said. "Additionally, to promote active research supervision, each PhD guide will receive an incentive of ₹50,000 upon the successful completion of a scholar's research work," Jain said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The budget for sports and cultural activities has been increased from ₹25 lakh to ₹55 lakh, and special provisions have been made for student clubs, campus placements, soft skills development, industrial training, gender sensitivity and incentives for students and faculty, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The budget for sports and cultural activities has been increased from ₹25 lakh to ₹55 lakh, and special provisions have been made for student clubs, campus placements, soft skills development, industrial training, gender sensitivity and incentives for students and faculty, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "An allocation of ₹2 crore for entrepreneurship development programmes and ₹1 crore for industrial exposure and training reflects the university's shift from preparing students merely for jobs to enabling them to become job creators. Additionally, ₹70 lakh has been allocated for student activities and skill development," the VC said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "An allocation of ₹2 crore for entrepreneurship development programmes and ₹1 crore for industrial exposure and training reflects the university's shift from preparing students merely for jobs to enabling them to become job creators. Additionally, ₹70 lakh has been allocated for student activities and skill development," the VC said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu said that the university's goal is not limited to providing traditional education, but also to encourage students to actively participate in innovation, research skills and various co-curricular activities.

He added that special focus would be given to entrepreneurship development programmes, industrial exposure and training, enabling students to gain practical knowledge and become self-reliant.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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