HT Codeathon wins multiple awards at INMA Global Awards 2021

Hindustan Times (HT) Codeathon won four awards, in various segments, at the recently held International News Media Association (INMA) Global Awards 2021. The Coding Olympiad (HT Codeathon) won Best in Show (South Asia), Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand (National Brands): First Place, Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales (National Brands): First Place, Best Product and Tech Innovation (National Brands): Third Place.

Along with the four awards, HT Codeathon also achieved an honourable mention in the Best Initiative to Register Users category.

This year a total of 212 news media brands including newspaper, magazine, digital media, television, and radio across 37 countries participated in the competition.

INMA rewarded outstanding achievements in the categories of surfacing innovation and best practices in news brands, optimizing the use of media platforms, subscriptions, business development, and data and insights.

The Hindustan Times Codeathon was launched in October 2020 in collaboration with the Delhi government. HT Codeathon is a Coding Olympiad for classes 6 to 9 students that aims to emphasize the significance of coding for the younger generation, helps them to boost their critical skills, logical thinking, and also problem-solving skills. This initiative was also meant to create avenues for free access to coding for the underprivileged.

This time, around 61,000 students had registered for the Olympiad from over 10,000 schools out of which 13,000 students were provided the opportunity to learn programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Python.