IGNOU launches certificate programme in Food and Nutrition

School of Continuing Education, The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), launched a certificate programme in Food and Nutrition through a virtual ceremony on Monday, February 14, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the IGNOU SAMARTH website at www.ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and register for the programme.

The certificate in Foods and Nutrition is a post-literacy level awareness programme that is meant for people with basic reading and writing skills. The Programme aims to acquaint the learners with the role of food in ensuring healthy living for the individual, family and community.

The globally-recognised medical scientist and public health exponent, and member of NITI Aayog, Dr. Vinod K. Paul was the chief guest at the occasion. He said in his address that IGNOU, with its reach, can make this programme accessible to a large learner-base.

Talking about the importance of Food and Nutrition, he said that it concerns us all. Dr. Paul urged the University to include it in other programmes in-tune with the multidisciplinary approach of the National Education Policy 2020.

The programme coordinator, Prof. Deeksha Kapur, provided the details of the programme in her welcome address. The certificate programme includes features like food selection and preparation, nutrition from infancy to old age, economics of food, kitchen gardening, food adulteration, consumer rights, safety and education, etc.

The programme lays primary emphasis on Nutrition with relevance to present day scenario, cost effectiveness, environment friendly approaches that reach almost the entire nation, hence making the learners responsible and aware citizens of tomorrow.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU, gave the Presidential address and stressed on the need of Food and Nutrition (F and N) in our lives. He complimented the school for making it available through online mode, making it more accessible.

No formal qualification is necessary to apply for the programme. Candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years, as on the last date for receipt of admission form.

Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Pro-VC, shared the University's roadmap for the online programmes. Dr. Srikant Mohapatra, Director RSD and EMPC, spoke on the easy access for the students via the online mode, enabling effective learning outcomes. Dr. Jitendra Srivastava, Director, International Division, briefed the audience on the international foot-print of the University.

Candidates can visit the IGNOU SAMARTH website at www.ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for fee structure, eligibility, and more details about the certificate programme.

