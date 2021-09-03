IIM Kozhikode initiates supernumerary MBA seats for international candidates

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Kozhikode here has announced 50 supernumerary seats for international students in three leading full time MBA programmes at one of the foremost B-Schools in the country.

The seats were announced for the flagship MBA – Post graduate Programme (PGP) and two other latest offerings - Post Graduate Programme in Finance (PGP-F) and Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP LSM).

The word 'International Candidates' refers to Indian nationals residing outside the country or foreign nationals with valid passports or travel documents residing outside India, an IIM release said here.

Announcing the decision, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said diversity has always been the pivot around which IIM-K has successfully reshaped management education in the country, over the past decade.

"Management has also been India's most successful soft power. Our institute mission of 'Globalising Indian Thought' closely aligns with the Government of India's thrust towards 'Study in India' programme, which in turn, has received a massive boost since the introduction of National Education Policy 2020 and its focus on providing premium education at affordable costs thereby helping to restore India’s role as a Vishwa Guru,” he said.

Admission to the supernumerary seats will be for candidates with a graduate degree or equivalent in any discipline (with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA) and will be through valid CAT/GRE/GMAT scores along with TOEFL, the statement said.

The process for admission will be completed in two academic cycles closing on: 15 September, 2021 and 15 March, 2022, it said, adding that the application fee is USD 10 and will be waived for all those who have Study-in-India registration.

IIM-Kozhikode also has the distinction of breaking into the top-100 in global 'Thought Leadership' category and was placed at 90th Rank as per the 2020 QS World University Rankings. "IIMK's renewed focus on welcoming international candidates into our campus will surely bring in an added vibrancy and dynamism in our classrooms and contribute to the richness of our academic programmes," said Prof. Shubhasis Dey, Dean (Programmes and International Relations), shedding further light on IIMK’s global aspirations and the introduction of these supernumerary seats spread across three unique programmes.

The total fee for the two-year programme has been set at USD 30,000 and the enrolling candidates will have an all-resource access permissible stay in the campus including joining the international exchange programme, as for the in-country PGP (MBA) students.

Scholarships to eligible candidates will be granted by the respective committee of the institute, considering their past academic record, interview performance, their academic progress and overall conduct in the institute, the release added.