IIT Bombay tops QS Graduate Employability Rankings in India with improved rank

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the best institution in India for career-focused students, according to 2022 QS Graduate Employability Rankings released Thursday. The institute moved up to the 101-110 group, from 111-120 group in 2020.

“India’s national employability leader – those implementing the nation’s strongest employability processes and achieving the strongest employability outcomes – IIT Bombay,” said QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, in a statement.

According to over 50,000 employers surveyed by QS, IIT Bombay produces India’s highest calibre of graduates. It achieves the nation’s leading score for QS’s Employer Reputation indicator (73.9/100, 70th globally).

IIT Bombay is followed by its sister campus in Delhi, which has jumped from the 151-160 band in 2020 to the 131-140 group in 2022. IIT Madras, too, has risen from the 171-180 band to the 151-160 category. These are the three Indian universities that ranked among the global top 200, with all three having improved their position over the last year. Incidentally, these are the three top universities in India according to the World University Rankings released by QS in June this year.

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings offer a granular comparative examination of the work universities are doing to cultivate propitious pathways into high-quality employment, said QS. Universities are rated on partnerships with employers (including internships), the number of sectoral leaders among their alumni, the frequency with which employers are present on campus, and a location-adjusted graduate employment rate.

Meanwhile the University of Mumbai maintained its rank of 250-300 band. University of Delhi and University of Calcutta fell further down in their rankings.

Three Indian universities achieve top-100 scores for QS’s Alumni Outcomes metric, which measures the number of highly successful business leaders, philanthropists, creatives, high-wealth individuals, and entrepreneurs produced by each university. University of Delhi ranks 21st globally and number-one in India for this metric, scoring 96/100.

“IIT Delhi is happy to jump by 20 places in the QS Graduate Employability rankings. We have been consistently improving our rankings in both domestic and international rankings in the last few years. We have taken various measures in the last few years and they are beginning to show their impact,” said V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi.

However, Indian universities underperform in QS’s Partnerships with Employers indicator, which captures the number of research engagements and work-placement partnerships formalized by each institution. Only one Indian university – IIT Bombay – achieves a top-200 score for this metric.

IIT Madras achieves India’s highest location-adjusted Graduate Employment Rate score (100/100, 4th globally). It is the only Indian institution to achieve a top-50 score for this metric.

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: “With students becoming increasingly conscious of the competitiveness of the global graduate jobs market, and of the ever-increasing financial costs of their educational investment, it has become correspondingly crucial that independent data of this sort is available to them, so as to inform evidence-based decisions about their educational futures.”

“The data that contributes to this ranking shows that Indian universities are consistently producing high numbers of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other highly successful individuals. However, with consistently low scores in our Partnerships with Employers indicator, it is also clear that India’s higher education leadership must strive to create stronger links with industry, facilitating more employer-student connection opportunities on campus,” Sowter added.