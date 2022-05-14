IIT Delhi collaborates with CISCE to design school curriculum

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has collaborated with Council for the Indian School Certificate examinations, CISCE to design curriculum for schools affiliated to the Board in upcoming technologies including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Machin Learning, ML and Data Science.

The I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi will curate the syllabus for CISCE for reinforcing the 21st century skills and execute certain aspects of New Education Policy for students in its affiliated schools. The IHFC has also offered to revamp the current STEM courses in line with the New Education Policy.

While speaking at the event, Mr Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO, IHFC said that the Foundation may also play a key role in executing the same in more than 2700 schools affiliated to the CISCE and provide them with guidance to implement the same.

CE&S, CISCE, Gerry Arathoon said that CISCE plans to introduce the subjects- Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at the ICSE (classes 9, 10) and ISC (classes 11, 12) levels. He further added that he is pleased that the syllabus is being created and developed by the IIT Delhi as their expertise and guidance is much appreciated by the CISCE.