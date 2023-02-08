IIT Guwahati hosts Youth 20 Inception Meet 2023, Youth Minister attends meet

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati hosted the first ever Youth 20 Inception Meet 2023. The meeting was attended by 150 Youth delegates from G20 countries including Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur.

The 3 days program was a platform where all connected with the youths and consulted their ideas for a sustainable and progressive future.

As per a press release issued by IIT Guwahati, the event was attended by Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, along with B Narayanan, Director General, NE Zone, Ministry of I & B, Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Assam and Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati.

Meeta Rajivlochan during her address at the event highlighted the five themes of Y20 meet- Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century skills, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a way of life, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance and Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

Youth Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking at the session ‘Youth Dialogue with Youth Minister’ said, “Digital transformation, coupled with the energy of youth, is propelling India towards becoming a superpower. Youth is the engine which drives the nation towards success. Innovation, entrepreneurship will be the corner stone for the youth-led development anywhere in the world. This is an era of opportunity for the youth and it must be leveraged to address the global challenges. The Y20 Meet would exemplify the youth-centric efforts and showcase policy measures ideated by the youth”, reads the official press statement.

