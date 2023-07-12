IIT Roorkee with Imarticus Learning launches HR Management & Analytics certificate program

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee’s CEC has collaborated with Imarticus Learning to launch HR Management & Analytics certificate program for Data-Driven HR Professionals. The aim of the newly launched program to revolutionize HR management practices by leveraging data-driven decision-making techniques.

As per a press statement released by IIT Roorkee, the main focus of the certificate program is to optimize HR processes and enhance organizational performance.

The duration of the program is for 6 months. It offers 100 hours of live training, which includes both theoretical concepts and hands-on practice. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in weekend live sessions with esteemed IIT faculties, ensuring a high-quality learning experience.

Further, the course curriculum also includes use of three or more tools, enabling students to gain proficiency in essential statistical tools like Excel, as well as advanced machine learning algorithms for predictive analysis. Participants will work on eight or more real-world case studies, allowing them to apply their knowledge in practical scenarios, as per the press statement.

This program is a fusion of HR management practices and data-driven decision-making at the core of HR management and analytics. The course aims to gather insights from HR data to drive informed decision-making and improve organizational performance.

Through this course, the HR professionals can detect patterns, enhance HR processes, and promote better employee engagement and retention by employing statistical methods, using analytical tools such as Excel and Python, and applying machine learning algorithms.

After the completion of the program, the students will receive a widely recognized certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee.

