IIT Roorkee's ‘2nd International Meeting on Energy Storage Devices 2023’ kickstarts, over 600 guests expected in event

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) has kicked off the second international meeting on Energy Storage Devices 2023 and Industry-Academia Conclave on Thursday. The central theme of the event revolves around bringing diverse energy storage technologies onto a common platform and exploring recent trends and future research directions.

2nd ‘International Meeting on Energy Storage Devices 2023’ at IIT Roorkee

According to a press release issued by the IIT Roorkee, the meeting is being held in association with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and organized by the Department of Physics and Centre for Sustainable Energy. It will conclude on December 10.

The release stated that the meeting will witness the participation of over 600 participants from both India and abroad, and is aimed at focusing on the field of energy storage devices and their applications for renewable energy integration, e-mobility, and modern electronics.

Furthermore, the conclave also aims to unite global experts in the field of energy storage devices, fostering interdisciplinary discussions and collaborations.

The conclave will have speakers from countries like the USA, UK, Singapore, Sweden, France, and UAE, along with high-ranking officials from Indian institutes and research organizations, who will be sharing their latest advancements, contributing to a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform.

The Defence-Industry-Academia Conclave scheduled to be held on December 8 is one of the highlights of the event, which will feature an exhibition on batteries and fuel cells by 10 different DRDO labs being used in various strategic applications.

The conference was inaugurated by the Padma Bhushan Dr. V. K. Saraswat, NITI Aayog member who was present on the occasion as the chief guest in the presence of Prof. KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee and Prof. B. V. R. Chowdari (BVRC), MRS-Singapore.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. V. K. Saraswat shed light on the relevance of various kinds of energy storage devices including Li-ion batteries, beyond Li-ion batteries, supercapacitors, and fuel cells for e-mobility and stationary energy storage.

He also spoke on how India is moving forward on the roadmap for renewable energy generation and its storage to mitigate carbon emissions and build a sustainable society.

Dr Saraswat, while speaking on the demonstration of sodium-ion battery technology, said that IIT Roorkee-based startup Indi Energy was doing good work from materials to device fabrications indicating their edge over other technologies due to the indigenous supply chain.

Director of IIT Roorkee Prof. K. K. Pant emphasized the pivotal role of electrifying transportation and deploying renewable energy while reducing fossil fuel consumption. He also spoke on the importance of the IMESD platform to address these concerns collaboratively.

