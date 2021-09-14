Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / In a first, arts and commerce students allowed to join IIT Delhi at UG level
news

In a first, arts and commerce students allowed to join IIT Delhi at UG level

In a first, students from arts and commerce background can join IIT Delhi for an undergraduate course. The institute’s new Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course is open for students of all specialisations and the selection will be through UCEED ranks.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:57 PM IST
IIT Delhi.(Agency file photo)

In a first, students from arts and commerce background can join IIT Delhi for an undergraduate course. The institute’s new Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course is open for students of all specialisations and the selection will be through UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) ranks.

“We are delighted about starting of this new Bachelor’s programme in design as this is the first time IIT Delhi would be admitting undergraduate students (B.Des) from other than Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. We expect that the students who graduate with a B. Des. degree from IIT Delhi would take up leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship over a period of time,” Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said.

“The programme is designed for imparting high quality education to produce industry-ready and socially conscious design professionals for addressing some of the grand challenges facing our society/country,” Prof. P. V. Madhusudhan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT Delhi said.

The B.Des. programme will be offered by the Institute’s Department of Design from the session 2022-2023. The four-year programme will have 20 seats to start with, the institute has said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit delhi bachelor of design
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Curriculum for civil services must suit India's changing scenario: Minister

MP schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5 from September 20

Coding is an essential skill for students: Vivek Varshney

17 arrested over cheating in Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment test
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP