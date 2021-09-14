In a first, arts and commerce students allowed to join IIT Delhi at UG level

In a first, students from arts and commerce background can join IIT Delhi for an undergraduate course. The institute’s new Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course is open for students of all specialisations and the selection will be through UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) ranks.

“We are delighted about starting of this new Bachelor’s programme in design as this is the first time IIT Delhi would be admitting undergraduate students (B.Des) from other than Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. We expect that the students who graduate with a B. Des. degree from IIT Delhi would take up leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship over a period of time,” Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said.

“The programme is designed for imparting high quality education to produce industry-ready and socially conscious design professionals for addressing some of the grand challenges facing our society/country,” Prof. P. V. Madhusudhan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT Delhi said.

The B.Des. programme will be offered by the Institute’s Department of Design from the session 2022-2023. The four-year programme will have 20 seats to start with, the institute has said.