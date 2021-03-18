Home / Education / News / Innovation Park inaugurated in Madras Christian College
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Madras Christian College.(mcc.edu.in)

An Innovation Park, aimed at promoting innovation, incubation, and startups, has been set up at the campus of city-based Madras Christian College.

The Innovation Park, developed with contribution from MRF Ltd., would be an autonomous centre with high student autonomy in the activities undertaken, a college press release said on Wednesday, announcing its inauguration.

"The park seeks to set up collaborative spaces that would facilitate inter, multi and transdisciplinary innovations," it said. According to college Principal Paul Wilson,"This project will serve as a fertile breeding ground for innovations and would incubate Entrepreneurship in the coming years."

Chairman of MRF Ltd and MCC Association and Board of Directors K M Mammen said his company was proud to join hands with the institute in the initiative. Among others, the Innovation Park will host spaces for Writers cafe, design studio (Tinkering lab), and entrepreneurship cafe, the release added.

