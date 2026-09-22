Interview: University of Bristol VC Evelyn Welch explains how the varsity is reimagining UK-India education

As UK universities increasingly look beyond the traditional study-abroad model, the University of Bristol is seeking to create new pathways for Indian students through its upcoming Mumbai Enterprise Campus.

Professor Evelyn Welch

Professor Evelyn Welch, a Harvard graduate who serves as President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bristol, says the focus is on making world-leading education more accessible to students while allowing them to stay closer to home and build global academic and professional networks.

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Speaking to HT Digital, Welch said the Mumbai campus is not simply about bringing a UK university to India, but about creating a long-term partnership between the two countries. She spoke about the growing UK-India partnership in education, how the new campus could benefit students, and the emerging ecosystem around education, research, innovation and careers. Read the interview here:

UK universities setting up campuses in India are changing the traditional model of international education. What does the University of Bristol’s Mumbai Enterprise Campus mean for expanding access to a world-class UK education for Indian students, particularly those who may not otherwise consider studying abroad?

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{{^usCountry}} Our focus has been on ambition meeting opportunity, we want to meet learners where they are and improve accessibility to world-leading education and research. Our insights suggest that the opportunity to study at world-leading university in India is a key driver for applicants. It is a more affordable option then studying abroad – about a third of the cost - and means people can stay close to their family. There’s also the prospect of a gaining a global experience and forging a global network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Our focus has been on ambition meeting opportunity, we want to meet learners where they are and improve accessibility to world-leading education and research. Our insights suggest that the opportunity to study at world-leading university in India is a key driver for applicants. It is a more affordable option then studying abroad – about a third of the cost - and means people can stay close to their family. There’s also the prospect of a gaining a global experience and forging a global network. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, students value our holistic approach to education with programmes aligned to skills and capabilities needed in the workforce and the exposure they will get to industry. Success will depend on collaboration rather than competition, and on creating long-term partnerships that benefit students, industry and society.

How do you see these campuses reshaping student mobility between India and the UK? Will the future be less about students simply moving overseas and more about creating two-way pathways where students can study, collaborate and gain professional exposure across both countries?

It is very much part of our ambition to be able to create opportunities for potentially either short periods of time, semesters or entire years to be spent at Bristol for students from our Mumbai campus, and indeed for our Bristol students to do so in return to Mumbai as well.

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We see this as being a global dialogue for Bristol and an opportunity to really further the opportunities that we're able to afford our student base both in Bristol and in Mumbai and that will be complemented by a range of extracurricular activities and a personal support programme, which will be tailored towards the particular needs of those students studying in India.

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How will UK campuses ensure that the programmes they offer are aligned with India's evolving workforce needs, while maintaining the academic standards, degree equivalency and global recognition associated with a UK education?

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EW: The degrees we've devised are based on those offered in Bristol, but they are distinctive and have been adapted for the Indian context using Indian examples and ensuring, above all, that the employability, internships, and relationships with industry, is specific to what employers in India are looking for.

It's absolutely core to our mission that the academic standards and quality are consistent and of the highest quality across both campuses. This will be assured through a range of our regular monitoring, but also deep connectivity between the teaching that takes place in Mumbai and the teaching that takes place in Bristol itself. Campus leadership in Mumbai reports to the University leadership in Bristol, thereby creating a direct connection to quality assurance and the highest level of coordination too.

Looking ahead five to ten years, what would success look like for the Mumbai Enterprise Campus - not just in terms of enrolment, but in creating a genuinely two-way UK–India ecosystem for education, research, talent and global careers?

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Bristol's Mumbai campus is not simply about bringing a UK university to India. It is about building a long-term partnership that supports the ambitions of NEP 2020, strengthens UK-India collaboration, and creates new opportunities for students, research and innovation. We plan to steadily grow our student numbers over the next five years once we’ve determined which types of courses to offer. At the moment we are exploring what we can offer in areas where Bristol is especially strong, largely in the business, intelligent systems, data science and technology disciplines, and where there’s a demand among Indian students and employers. Growth is about more than courses – it’s about our partnerships and research in India and globally. Ultimately, success is about creating a campus where our students can thrive in their chosen subject, making friends for life and forging opportunities which lead to a fulfilling career.