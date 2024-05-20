ISB ranks number one in India, 26 globally in FT Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024, check other institutions here
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has ranked first in India and 26 globally in FT Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024. Check the details and list here.
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked number one in the newly published Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024 and has bagged the second spot in Asia. Globally, the institution has been placed at the 26th position.
Among other institutions who bagged a spot in the list include EMLyon Business School, York University, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Indore.
Notably the institutions are ranked on parameters which include Program Design, Value For Money, Future Use and Preparation, among others.
ISB Executive Education also secured the top spot globally in the Future Use parameter.
Following is the list of Indian Institutions to be ranked in the FT Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024:
|Name
|Program Design
|Value For Money
|Future Use
|Preparation
|Indian School of Business
|28
|15
|1
|27
|EMLyon Business School
|33
|40
|75
|36
|York University: Schulich
|38
|38
|42
|39
|IIM Bangalore
|44
|37
|29
|41
|IIM Ahmedabad
|74
|58
|34
|71
|IIM Indore
|86
|86
|80
|73
Meanwhile, the ISB has issued a press release on the recent achievement wherein it stated that ISB Executive Education offers a diverse range of programmes for enterprises and public sector organisations across domains and leadership levels.
The institution has a deep association with central and state government entities partnering in various capacity-building measures, ranging from customised learning solutions, skill development at scale and research and impact assessment that informs policymaking, the release added.
Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean and Executive Education and Digital Learning, and Professor of Information Systems, at ISB, stated that the FT Ranking resonates with ISB Executive Education's commitment to equipping learners with knowledge and behaviours essential for effecting transformative change in global businesses and society, at large.
“We strive to consistently create a far-reaching and deep impact by integrating advanced learning pedagogies, leveraging the expertise of world-class faculty, cutting-edge research and drawing on comprehensive market insights with learner-focused outcomes,” she added.
Likewise, Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Executive Director and Executive Education and Digital Learning at ISB, highlighted that over 60,000 learners have been groomed by ISB globally across 1,300+ programmes, in 260 Indian and global entities. She said “ISB seeks to create a far wider impact by continuing to provide innovative offerings backed by cutting-edge research intersecting with industry-relevant outcomes for India and other emerging economies.”