Maharashtra HSC result 2024 Date, Time: MSBSHSE Class 12 marks releasing on May 21

Maharashtra HSC result 2024 date, time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has informed that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12th final exam result will be declared on May 21 at 1 pm. And students can check their marks from on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and other official websites. Maharashtra HSC result 2024 live updates Maharashtra HSC result 2024 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12 marks releasing on May 21

Students will get their Class 12 Maharashtra board results on other websites such as msbshse.co.in as well. After the official announcement, students can check marks on the above-mentioned websites using roll number and mother's first name.

Over 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exam this year.

How to check Maharashtra HSC result 2024

Go to the result website at mahresult.nic.in

Open the HSC (Class 12) result page.

Provide your login information.

Submit it and check your marks.

Last year, the Class 12 result was announced in the third week of May. As many as 14,16,371 students appeared for the HSC exam last year and 12,92,468 passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.25 per cent.

Girl students performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 93.73 per cent compared to boys' 89.14 per cent.