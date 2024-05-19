Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Maha Class 12th marks soon, official update here

    May 19, 2024 9:13 AM IST
    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: A message displayed on mahahsscboard.in shows that the Class 12 marks will be announced soon.
    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Check official update on Class 12th result (hscresult.mahahsscboard.in)
    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Check official update on Class 12th result (hscresult.mahahsscboard.in)

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has shared an official update about the HSC or Class 12 final exam results. Though the exact date for Maharashtra HSC result 2024 is yet to be revealed, a message displayed on mahahsscboard.in shows that the Class 12 marks will be shared with students soon. ...Read More

    Register on HT for Maharashtra HSC result update

    When declared, students can check the Maharashtra Class 12th result 2024 on the following websites:

    • mahresult.nic.in
    • hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
    • mahahsscboard.in
    • msbshse.co.in and
    • hscresult.mkcl.org

    Students will get the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 on the above-mentioned websites by entering roll number and mother's first name.

    The Maharashtra HSC exam was conducted from February 21 to March 19 in two shifts – from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The Class 12 result is likely in the third week of May and the Class 10 result in the last week.

    Over 14 lakh students are waiting for Maharashtra HSC result 2024. Follow this live blog for more related details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 19, 2024 9:13 AM IST

    Maharadshtra HSC Result 2024 Live: List of official websites to check Maharashtra Class 12 marks

    Maharadshtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The following official websites will host the Maharashtra Class 12 results-

    mahresult.nic.in

    hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

    mahahsscboard.in

    msbshse.co.in and

    hscresult.mkcl.org.

    May 19, 2024 8:47 AM IST

    Maharadshtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check Class 12 marks

    Students will get the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 from official websites by using roll number and mother's first name.

    May 19, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Where to check result date and time

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The official notification about the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 result date and time will be shared on mahahsscboard.in

    May 19, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    Maharashtra HSC result 2024 soon

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: “The HSC February 2024 results will be published soon,” reads a message displayed on the board's website.

    News education board exams Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Maha Class 12th marks soon, official update here

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes