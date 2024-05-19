Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Maha Class 12th marks soon, official update here
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has shared an official update about the HSC or Class 12 final exam results. Though the exact date for Maharashtra HSC result 2024 is yet to be revealed, a message displayed on mahahsscboard.in shows that the Class 12 marks will be shared with students soon. ...Read More
When declared, students can check the Maharashtra Class 12th result 2024 on the following websites:
- mahresult.nic.in
- hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
- mahahsscboard.in
- msbshse.co.in and
- hscresult.mkcl.org
Students will get the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 on the above-mentioned websites by entering roll number and mother's first name.
The Maharashtra HSC exam was conducted from February 21 to March 19 in two shifts – from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Class 12 result is likely in the third week of May and the Class 10 result in the last week.
Over 14 lakh students are waiting for Maharashtra HSC result 2024. Follow this live blog for more related details.
Maharadshtra HSC Result 2024 Live: List of official websites to check Maharashtra Class 12 marks
Maharadshtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check Class 12 marks
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: Where to check result date and time
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: The official notification about the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 result date and time will be shared on mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra HSC result 2024 soon
Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Live: “The HSC February 2024 results will be published soon,” reads a message displayed on the board's website.